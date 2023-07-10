Minister confirms Jordan’s readiness, ability to participate effectively in e-commerce

Jordan is well-prepared and capable of effectively engaging in the realm of e-commerce, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, and Minister of Labor, Yousef Shamali has affirmed. Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Shamali emphasized that the development of the national e-commerce strategy (2023-2025) was inspired by King Abdullah II’s vision to revitalize the national economy, noting the government and the ministry are dedicated to building and fostering a diverse and competitive national and global economy. Improving the strategy, the minister indicated, was based on the key findings of the assessment of Jordan’s e-commerce readiness, conducted in 2022 through a series of national consultations with local partners from various sectors and institutions. These deliberations led to the formulation of the first action plan for 2023, with the aim of unleashing the significant potential of e-commerce as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation in the Kingdom. The government’s recent approval of such a strategy in early April confirms its commitment to the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) by developing e-commerce and the digital economy, he said. About the strategy goal, the official indicated that it seeks to position Jordan as a rapidly-growing center for e-commerce and online retail, serving the markets of the Middle East and North Africa and supporting Jordanian exports. Furthermore, the minister underscored that the approved strategy focuses on promoting sustainable economic growth and export development, as well as generating fresh job opportunities. The ten-year goal of the strategy aligns with EMV’s priorities, which aim to make Jordan a regional hub for traditional and digital trade, attracting international companies and investors through enhancing the digital infrastructure for e-commerce. Additionally, he noted that the strategy is consistent with other major national and sectoral policies and strategies, and provides a framework for accelerating the growth of e-commerce and supporting the economic transformation in Jordan. To implement the strategy, annual action plans will be developed to prioritize the most crucial measures that affect the growth of e-commerce and the establishment of a sustainable and sustainable digital economy. Over the course of 10 years, the strategic e-commerce plan will be implemented in three stages, the minister further said. The e-commerce strategy is centered on several important factors that will drive digital growth, including a tech-savvy and skilled younger generation, advancements in the information and communication technology and innovation sectors, and Jordan’s strategic location between East and West. Additionally, the government’s commitment to updating the economy and driving the e-commerce agenda has been praised in the readiness assessment for e-commerce in Jordan in 2022. Furthermore, it has been designed to make e-commerce an effective tool for small and medium-sized Jordanian businesses, enhancing their productivity, competitiveness, and global presence while promoting their products on the world stage. The aim is to enable these businesses to access new markets and increase their market share.

Source: Jordan News Agency