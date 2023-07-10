Chairman for Jordanian Universities Network elected

President of the German-Jordanian University, Ala’aldeen Al-Halhouli, has been elected as the chairman of the Jordanian Universities Network’s board of directors. The decision was made during a recent meeting held at the University of Jordan, where prominent representatives from various official Jordanian universities were in attendance. Additionally, President of the University of Jordan, Nathir Obeidat, was chosen as the vice chairman of the board, while Salama Al-Naimat, President of Mutah University, was elected as a member of the board. The Jordanian Universities Network was established in 2003 with the objective of constructing and operating a modern communication and information network to cater to its members, including higher education institutions and research centers. The network’s primary aim is to enhance the quality and scope of higher education by providing comprehensive information services that facilitate collaboration and knowledge sharing among official Jordanian universities.

Source: Jordan News Agency