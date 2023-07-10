PM meets Algerian industry minister

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday welcomed Algerian Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production Ali Aoun, in the presence of Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply and Minister of Labor Yousef Shamali and Algerian Ambassador to Jordan Abdulkarim Behha. At the meeting, the premier emphasized the high regard that Jordanian leadership and people have for Algeria’s commitment to safeguarding the interests and causes of the Arab region. Khasawneh said His Majesty King Abdullah II’s recent visit to Algeria enabled the two nations to embark on new cooperation opportunities. Royal Jordanian and Air Algérie have launched four new direct air flights linking Amman and Algiers. Additionally, agreements have been made to authorize Jordanian hospitals to treat patients from Algeria, he stated. He added that a ministerial delegation will soon visit Algeria to advance collaborations and ties. The Prime Minister expressed his hope to continue holding the joint ministerial committee meetings on a regular basis for the benefit of both countries and their citizens. The Algerian minister emphasized the strong relations between the two nations and expressed a desire to expand opportunities for collaboration in various fields. He also emphasized the significance of holding the Jordanian-Algerian joint committee meeting in Amman today and highlighted the immense potential for economic cooperation, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry.

Source: Jordan News Agency