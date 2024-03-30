Second conference on “Palestine is the Central Issue of the Nation” to begin on Monday



The second scientific conference of “Palestine, the central issue of the nation” will begin on Monday in the capital, Sana’a, under the slogan “You are not alone” local, Arab, Islamic and international participation.

The Chairman of the Preparatory Committee for the Conference, Dr. Abdul Rahim Al-Hamran, explained in a statement to Saba that the conference, which will be held during the period “22-25 Ramadan”, aims to clarify the Quranic vision towards the Palestinian cause, and to clarify the grievances of the Palestinian people and the methods and means of the Zionist enemy in the grievance and deepen it and reveal the nature of the British and American role in planting the Zionist enemy entity.

He pointed out that the conference seeks to study the dimensions and nature of the conflict with the Zionist enemy and the dangers of normalization, and to highlight the Yemeni position and role in supporting the Palestinian cause and highlighting the importance of the media role in supporting the Palestinian caus

e.

For his part, the general coordinator of the conference, Dr. Ahmed Al-Arami, explained that the conference will discuss 80 research and scientific participation of the total research and participations that have been submitted to the specialized committees, including eight external participations in addition to political participations.

He pointed out that the themes of the conference were distributed over six axes, including “the Quranic vision of the Palestinian cause, the jihad of the people of Yemen in Palestine throughout history, the ambitions of the Zionist enemy in Yemen, the nature of the conflict with the Zionist enemy, the importance of the slogan of the cry and the economic boycott, and Yemen’s political, military and popular role in supporting the Palestinian cause, especially after the seventh of October 2023, as well as the role of the resistance media in supporting the Palestinian cause.

Dr. Al-Arami stated that the opening session of the conference will witness the participation of a gr

oup of free people from the world in solidarity with Gaza, supporters of the oppression of the Palestinian people, and Arab and international scientific, human rights and political figures.

Source: Yemen News Agency