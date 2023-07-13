Categories
Mayor of Capital inspects maintenance of flood sewers, inaugurates planting of palm trees

The Mayor of the Capital, Sana’a, Hamoud Obad, inaugurated on Thursday a date palm cultivation campaign in the central islands of the Capital Secretariat streets.

During the inauguration in Al-Sabeen District, Obad stressed the importance of afforestation to create a clean environment and to show the capital in an aesthetic way.

He referred to the directives of the Revolution Leader, which urge the intensification of afforestation and green spaces in cities to preserve the balance of the environment and human health, pointing out that the inauguration would be by planting a thousand palm trees in the streets of the capital’s secretariat.

The Mayor of the Capital indicated that the afforestation campaign is accompanied by the cleaning of tunnels, bridges, flood sewers, and waterways in preparation for the upcoming rainy season.

Source: Yemen News Agency

