Undersecretary of Hodeida inspects work in road paving, rain drainage projects in Al-Samad Street

The First Undersecretary of Hodeida Province, Ahmed Al-Bishri, inspected on Thursday the progress of work in implementing the paving projects and the rainwater drainage channel on Martyr Al-Samad Street in Al-Hali district.

Al-Bishri listened to the technicians’ explanations about the work achieved in the paving project, which cost 598 million riyals, and the water drainage channel project, which cost 470 million riyals, which are being implemented by the Executive Unit for Projects and Maintenance in the province with local funding.

Source: Yemen News Agency

