Foreign ministry welcomes UNHRC resolution to counter religious hatred

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)’s adoption of a draft resolution on “countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.” In a statement on Thursday, the ministry stressed need to address acts of hatred in all its forms, especially the repeated attacks on the Holy Quran. The ministry said addressing the culture of hatred, discrimination and rejection of the other is a shared responsibility, and a necessity to perpetuate a culture of peace and common human values. This resolution is viewed a key outcome of the UNHRC emergency session held on the sidelines of its 53rd session held on Tuesday in Geneva. During the event, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, delivered the Kingdom’s statement, calling on the international community to enact laws that criminalize and prevent defaming religious symbols and sanctities.

Source: Jordan News Agency