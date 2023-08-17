Marib Governor inaugurates new departments in Biddah Rural Hospital

The Governor of Marib, Ali Taiman, inaugurated today,Thursday,the operations, radiology, and incubation departments at Bidbidah Rural Hospital, which was equipped with joint funding from the Canadian ADRA and the provincial health office.

The governor, accompanied by the deputy governor of the province, Nasser Al-Shandqi, the director of the health office in the province, Dr. Ali Daboush, the director of the branch of the Supreme Council for Humanitarian Affairs, Saleh Al-Sharif, and the Qatari representative of ADRA Terri Johan, were briefed on the workflow in the hospital and the level of service provision.

While the director of the health office in the province explained that the hospital was provided with modern equipment, including digital x-rays, an anesthesia machine, a respirator, an operation device with the family, three incubators, and an ambulance, at a total cost of $300,000.

He stressed keenness to improve the services provided by the hospital to alleviate the suffering of citizens. .

In turn, the branch director of the Supreme Council for Humanitarian Affairs pointed out the importance of concerted official efforts with donor organizations to raise the level of medical services and direct support towards sustainable projects.

Source: Yemen News Agency