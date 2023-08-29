Madagascar Premier Receives Message From Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister of Madagascar Christian Louis Ntsay received a verbal message from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was delivered by Advisor at the Saudi Royal Court Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan during his meeting on Tuesday with Prime Minister of Madagascar in Antananarivo.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and avenues to reinforce them in all fields for the service of the two countries’ aspirations.

Source: Qatar News Agency