  • Date: August 30, 2023
Saudi Transport Minister Visits Polish General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways

The Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, yesterday visited the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA) in the Republic of Poland.

During the visit, Eng. Al-Jasser was acquainted with the functioning of the Traffic Management Center, the cutting-edge technologies in use, as well as the technical and engineering aspects related to traffic management and road asset administration.

Additionally, he observed several road risk management models.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

