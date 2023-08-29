Insan organization calls for serious stance towards what humanitarian workers in occupied territories are exposed to

Insan Organization for Rights and Liberties called on the international community, the United Nations and the Security Council to take a serious and firm stance against the repeated criminal acts against humanitarian workers in the occupied territories, the latest of which was the loss of contact with two Médecins Sans Frontières International staff in Marib province.

In a statement, the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) received a copy of it, the organization indicated that such crimes have increased in the areas under the control of the so-called Presidential Council, which are experiencing widespread security chaos, as this incident came nearly two weeks after the United Nations announced the release of five of its employees who were detained for 18 months by Al Qaeda militants in Abyan province.

It emphasized that the continuation of such crimes in the areas under the control of the so-called “legitimacy” and the resulting support and rearrangement of terrorist elements through the funds provided to them under the pretext of releasing the abductees, represents a strong motive for these organizations to commit more such crimes, which may be represented in If it continues, it will pose a security threat not only to Yemen, but may reach the regional and international levels.

Insan Organization was surprised by the failure of the international community, the United Nations and the Security Council to take a stance towards these criminal acts against humanitarian workers, the latest of which was the murder of the Director of the World Food Program in Taiz province.

It called on the international community, the United Nations and the Security Council to put pressure on the authorities in those areas to prosecute the perpetrators.

Source: Yemen News Agency