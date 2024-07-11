Libyan Interior Minister Affirms Importance of Securing Southern Borders to Eliminate Illegal Immigration Sources

The Minister of Interior of the Libyan National Unity Government, Imad Trabelsi, underscored the importance of securing the Libyan southern borders to eliminate the main sources of illegal immigration.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the convention of the Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum due to be held in Libya, Trabelsi affirmed that 5,000 police personnel have been mobilized to help safeguard the borders. He highlighted that Libya is a crossing state and not the real destination, stressing that cannot afford to be a safe haven for immigrants.

He added that all focus has been on this issue, which poses a threat to the national, economic and social security of Libya, pointing out that Libya has been grappling with numerous immigration phenomena throughout the past decade.

Trabelsi noted that the number of workers in Libya reaches roughly 2.5 million people, most of them entered through borders without visas, underling that immigration is a thorny issue that must be addressed, and Libya will never

pay the price of that, he said.

Source: Qatar News Agency