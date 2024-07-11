UNRWA Confirms its Premises Came Under 453 Israeli Attacks since October 7

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Wednesday that its facilities in Gaza have been subjected to a staggering 453 Israeli attacks since last Oct. 7.

The UN agency said in a statement that two-thirds of our schools in Gaza have been hit, with 524 people sheltering in our facilities killed.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Filippo Lazzarini called for an immediate cease-fire and said that schools have gone from safe places of education and hope for children to overcrowded shelters, often ending up a place of death and misery. Lazzarini said four UN-run schools were hit in the past four days.

On Tuesday, at least 25 people were killed, and 53 others injured in an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Abasan town, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. It followed the killing of at least 16 people while dozens were injured in another Israeli attack on July 6 on a school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The Israeli occupation army continues its offensive in t

he Gaza enclave from ground, air and sea, since Oct. 7, resulting in the martyrdom of over 38,295 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in addition to injuring over 88,241 others, in infinite toll, as thousands of victims are still beneath rubble.

Source: Qatar News Agency