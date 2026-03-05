Lantronix Advances Platform Scaling Strategy With MediaTek-Based Embedded Compute Expansion

Strategic expansion strengthens multi-silicon platform strategy, broadens addressable market and accelerates growth across Industrial IoT and Edge AI

IRVINE, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, today announced a significant strategic expansion of its embedded compute platform through new System-on-Module (SOM) solutions based on the Genio family of System-on-Chip (SOC) platforms from MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), a global leader in fabless semiconductor design powering more than two billion connected devices worldwide annually.

This expansion marks a strategic step in scaling Lantronix’s embedded compute ecosystem by broadening its solutions portfolio, increasing market coverage and strengthening its ability to serve high-growth industrial and commercial Edge AI deployments. By expanding its silicon foundation, Lantronix enhances its ability to deliver performance-optimized, power-efficient compute platforms across a wider range of deployment requirements and volume tiers.

“MediaTek expands our ability to serve a distinct segment of edge AI deployments — those optimized for power efficiency, performance-to-cost ratio and scalable volume production,” said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer at Lantronix. “By addressing these differentiated workload requirements, we increase our total addressable market, strengthen supply resiliency and position Lantronix to win a broader range of industrial and commercial design programs worldwide.”

“Working closely with Lantronix has helped to expand the reach of our Genio-powered embedded compute platforms,” said CK Wang, vice president and general manager of the IoT Business Unit at MediaTek. “Our combined strengths allow us to deliver the high-performance, secure and energy-efficient Edge AI solutions required to drive innovation across global IoT landscape.”

A Scaled Platform Strategy for Growth

Lantronix’s embedded compute strategy is centered on building a scalable, multi-silicon platform capable of addressing diverse customer requirements while protecting margin integrity and supply resiliency.

The addition of MediaTek-based SOMs broadens Lantronix’s platform to address high-volume, value-optimized and power-efficient Edge AI deployments, enabling customers to access premium performance-based, efficient inferencing workloads purpose-built for scalability across industries, including:

Industrial automation

Robotics

Smart cameras and vision systems

HMIs

Drones

Warehouse automation

Commercial IoT platforms

Smart security and vision systems

This expansion materially increases Lantronix’s total addressable market and strengthens its ability to compete across broader design cycles and global OEM programs.

Strengthening Competitive and Supply Positioning

This expanded multi-silicon strategy enables Lantronix to:

Capture a broader spectrum of design wins

Protect and optimize gross margins across performance tiers

Improve supply chain resiliency

Reduce dependency risk

Provide long-term platform continuity to customers

Under the agreement, Lantronix will integrate MediaTek platforms optimized to simplify AI model development and deployment while delivering advanced multimedia processing and industrial-grade capabilities.

The new SOM platforms will support the NVIDIA TAO framework, simplifying AI model development and accelerating deployment across edge environments. The platforms will also deliver advanced multimedia capabilities, multiple display interfaces and robust industrial I/O.

Market Momentum

Lantronix’s scaled compute portfolio positions the company to capitalize on sustained, multi-year growth in industrial and commercial markets. According to Grand View Research, the global industrial IoT market is expected to exceed $1 trillion by the end of the decade. The global drone market is projected to reach $57.8 billion by 2030 (Drone Industry Insights, 2025–2030), reinforcing the long-term demand for scalable, secure edge computing solutions.

Investor Highlights

Marks a significant platform-scaling milestone in Lantronix’s embedded compute strategy

Expands total addressable market across high-volume industrial and commercial IoT

Strengthens multi-silicon ecosystem and supply resiliency

Increases win rates across new and existing high-volume Edge AI programs

Enhances margin protection through broader portfolio coverage

Supports scalable, repeatable revenue growth

Demonstration at Embedded World 2026

Lantronix will showcase a drone technology demonstration developed with Teledyne FLIR OEM at Embedded World 2026 at MediaTek’s booth (Number 539 in Hall 3), taking place March 10–12, 2026, in Nuremberg, Germany. The demonstration will highlight real-time edge intelligence in vision-driven workloads.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

