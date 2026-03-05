3 Killed, 6 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Near Beirut Airport

Beirut: Three people were killed and six others injured after Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes early Thursday targeting the road leading to Beirut International Airport. According to Jordan News Agency, Lebanon's Ministry of Health said the latest strikes are part of a continuing wave of Israeli attacks, bringing the overall death toll from the recent bombardment to 23. Meanwhile, southern Lebanon has been subjected to heavy aerial bombardment and intense raids targeting a number of towns, accompanied by Israeli artillery shelling on the town of Khiam. A Lebanese security source reported that one of the airstrikes in the city of Nabatieh destroyed an eight-storey residential building.