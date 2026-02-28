  • Date: March 1, 2026

Kuwaiti Defences Intercepts Drone Targeting Mohammed Al Ahmad Naval Base

Amman: The Kuwaiti Air Defence Forces intercepted a drone targeting the Mohammed Al Ahmad Naval Base, the official spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence said.

According to Jordan News Agency, in a press statement issued Saturday, the spokesperson said the operation was carried out in accordance with approved operational plans and procedures. The statement highlighted the efficiency, readiness, and capabilities of the air defence units, as well as the coordination and integration among the branches of the armed forces.

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

RECENT POST

PAGES

Copyright ©2026 Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.
Categories
Pages