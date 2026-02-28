Kuwaiti Defences Intercepts Drone Targeting Mohammed Al Ahmad Naval Base

Amman: The Kuwaiti Air Defence Forces intercepted a drone targeting the Mohammed Al Ahmad Naval Base, the official spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence said.

According to Jordan News Agency, in a press statement issued Saturday, the spokesperson said the operation was carried out in accordance with approved operational plans and procedures. The statement highlighted the efficiency, readiness, and capabilities of the air defence units, as well as the coordination and integration among the branches of the armed forces.