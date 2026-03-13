King, UAE President Discuss Regional Escalation Over Phone

Abu dhabi: His Majesty King Abdullah II and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan engaged in a phone conversation on Friday to address the repercussions of the dangerous escalation in the region.

According to Jordan News Agency, His Majesty expressed his condolences for the loss of two UAE army personnel who were killed in the line of duty. He affirmed Jordan's solidarity with the UAE amid Iranian attacks, which are seen as a violation of the sovereignty of the UAE and other countries in the region.

The discussion between the two leaders highlighted the necessity of intensifying international efforts to de-escalate regional tensions. They emphasized the importance of utilizing dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve conflicts.

His Majesty also cautioned against the exploitation of current regional developments as a pretext to restrict the freedom of worshipers' access to Al Aqsa Mosque. He warned against creating new facts on the ground in the West Bank and Gaza.