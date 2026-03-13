Arab Parliament Reaffirms Support for Lebanon’s Sovereignty

Amman: The Arab Parliament reaffirmed its full support for the sovereignty of Lebanon over all its territory, stressing its firm position in backing the Lebanese state in all measures taken to safeguard its security, stability, and territorial unity. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, called for an immediate halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, warning that the continued aggression represents a dangerous escalation that threatens stability in Lebanon and the wider region.

According to Jordan News Agency, Al-Yamahi added that the Arab Parliament supports the efforts undertaken by the Lebanese government to extend the authority of its national institutions across all Lebanese territory. He also expressed full support for the Lebanese leadership and its ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at stopping the Israeli attacks on Lebanon.