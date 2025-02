Brussels: His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, met with King Philippe of the Belgians in Brussels.

According to Jordan News Agency, the meeting covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Belgium, as well as ways to advance them across various fields.

Discussions also covered the latest developments in the region, and the two countries’ keenness to support efforts to achieve peace and stability.