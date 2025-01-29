Sunday, February 2, 2025

Income Department Earns ISO Certification for Business Continuity Management

Amman: The Income and Sales Tax Department...

King Receives Cables on His 63rd Birthday

Amman: His Majesty King Abdullah II has...

Results of 2024 Tawjihi Complementary Session Announced

Amman: The Ministry of Education announced on...

Iraq Rejects Attempts to Displace Palestinians; Vows Continued Support

Amman: Iraq reiterated its “strong” rejection on Wednesday of any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their homeland. In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry emphasised that Iraq remains committed to prioritising the Palestinian cause.

According to Jordan News Agency, the country will continue to work diligently to ensure that the Palestinian issue and support for the rights of the Palestinian people remain central on the agenda of the Arab Summit, which Baghdad will host later this year.

