Judicial Council approves removal of one of judges and imposes penalties on three other judges



The Supreme Judicial Council held its weekly meeting on Monday, headed by the President of the Council, Judge Ahmed Yahya Al-Mutawakel.

At the meeting, the Council agreed to transfer one of the judges to work as a member of the technical office in the Supreme Court, based on the proposal of the President of the Supreme Court.

He also agreed to transfer two judges to work in some courts of appeal, based on the offer submitted by the head of the Judicial Inspection Authority.

The Council approved the transfer of a number of members of the Public Prosecution to work in some of the appellate and first instance prosecution offices, based on the offer submitted by the Public Prosecutor.

The Judicial Council approved the dismissal of one of the judges due to him committing a professional violation in his work, and it also approved the imposition of appropriate penalties against three other judges due to some behavioral violations in their judicial positions, in accordance with the law.

Source: Yemen News Agency