Jordan’s health workers trained on ‘Epi Info’ epidemiological software-JCDC

Jordanian National Centre for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control (JCDC) on Sunday kicked off a several-day training course on “Epi Info,” a statistical software for epidemiology, aimed to manage and analyze epidemiological statistics, develop maps and charts, and write scientific reports and research. According to a JCDC statement, 21 trainees from the center and Ministry of Health are participating in the workshop, which will continue until next Thursday. JCDC Assistant Secretary-General for Technical Affairs, Manal Ali, said the course aims to raise the participants’ efficiency in analyzing available data and writing scientific reports and research, in accordance with international standards to use statistics ” efficiently” and provide decision makers with evidence-based recommendations. The official added that the center will also hold similar activities for the concerned workers in the ministries of agriculture, environment and water to deal with potential sources of pandemics. On its future plans, she noted the center is in the process of launching legal procedures for its certification as a national training body, after it signed multiple agreements at the national, regional and international levels with world scientific research and training centers.

Source: Jordan News Agency