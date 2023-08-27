FM, U.S. official talk joint cooperation ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Sunday discussed with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara A. Leaf, regional issues, especially the Palestinian cause and the Syrian crisis. Safadi and Leaf affirmed the “deep-rooted, strong and strategic” Jordanian-U.S. partnership relations and their joint keenness to strengthen cooperation ties in all fields, within the framework of the “strategic” partnership, and the 4th memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the Kingdom and the United States last year. Safadi valued U.S. support provided to Jordan to support the Kingdom’s development process and help Amman face economic challenges and repercussions of regional crises, especially refugee influx. For her part, Leaf appreciated the Kingdom’s efforts under His Majesty King Abdullah II’s leadership to solve regional crises and achieve the region’s security, stability and peace.

Source: Jordan News Agency