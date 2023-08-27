Jordanian professor receives 2023 Alumni Icon Award in Malaysia

A Jordanian professor has been announced the winner of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) Alumni Icon Award for 2023. The Jordanian academic, Dr. Bilal Mahmoud Al-Wadi, Vice President of the Jordanian Association for Entrepreneurship and a faculty member at the Faculty of Arts at Al-Zaytoonah Private University, was selected by UMT’s Council of Deans. “The award involved a great competition between students in Malaysian universities from different countries of the world, in the presence of a number of Malaysian university presidents, faculty deans, representatives from the higher education sector, local community organizations, and ambassadors from various countries of the world,” Al-Wadi told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Sunday. The UMT selected Al-Wadi as he is one of the most prominent experts and influencers in the Middle East in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation, through his contribution to the training, guidance, coaching and development of hundreds of entrepreneurial projects, entrepreneurs and innovators in Malaysia and various countries of the world. In addition he has received more than 14 international awards and medals in this field.

Source: Jordan News Agency