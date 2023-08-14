Jordanian ministers back UAE to host Climate Summit

The Ministers of Water and Irrigation, Mohammad Najjar, Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, and Environment, Muawieh Radaideh, met in Abu Dhabi Monday with United Arab Emirates Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, Sultan Al Jaber. The ministers reaffirmed Jordan’s support for the UAE’s hosting and presidency of the climate summit in its 28th session, which will be held at Expo Dubai at the end of this year, pointing to the Emirates’ leading role in addressing the climate challenge internationally, and Al Jaber’s presidency of “this important international forum”. The talks dealt with ways of further enhancing the “distinguished and brotherly” relations between the two countries under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. For his part, Al-Jaber stressed the “deep-rooted and strategic” relations and the importance of expanding cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Source: Jordan News Agency