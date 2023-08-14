Jordan to hold first ever cybersecurity summit in September

The National Cybersecurity Center (NCSC) announced Monday that the Cybersecurity Summit will be held for the first time ever on September 25th, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II. During a press conference in partnership with the Information and Communication Technology Association of Jordan (Intaj), the NCSC said the summit will discuss the global market size for cybersecurity, cloud security solutions, virus and malware protection, threat detection tools, security analysis, identity and access management services, fraud and hacking protection, and other services and products aimed at protecting information and cyber systems. Bassam Maharmeh, head of the center, pointed out that the summit aims at strengthening the Kingdom’s capabilities in cybersecurity, adding that conferences and interactions serve the general goal of placing Jordan on the map of the region in cybersecurity. “The main goal is to make Jordan a regional hub in cybersecurity,” he noted, pointing out that holding the summit aims to support this goal and strengthen partnerships with the private sector, which reflects the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah and the government. For his part, Eid Al-Suwais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Intaj, indicated that the size of the global cybersecurity market is witnessing remarkable growth, reaching $173 billion last year and is expected to reach $266 billion by 2027, according to international reports. He pointed out that the summit will bring together more than 400 experts and specialists in cybersecurity, in addition to the presence of more than 20 exhibitors who provide innovative solutions for cybersecurity, stressing the importance of the summit in providing a platform for exchanging knowledge and enhancing cooperation between institutions and companies specialized in this field. He indicated that the summit is a unique opportunity to learn about the latest initiatives and innovations in the field of cybersecurity, through meetings, workshops and discussion sessions that bring together decision-makers, companies and experts.

Source: Jordan News Agency