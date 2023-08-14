Lawmakers pass real estate bill

The Lower House on Monday passed a draft law amending the Real Estate Property Law for the year 2023, capping a package of legislation on the agenda of parliament’s extraordinary session. The rationale for the amendment, which was approved after an extensive debate by House deputies, came to enable the Department of Lands and Survey to receive applications for e-services and approve them, with the exception of signing disposal contracts, and to give estimates committees the power to assess property values according to specific standards and criteria. The bill also gives the Council of Ministers the power to transfer the ownership of state-owned plots of land to public investment funds or companies fully owned by the government to enable them to carry out their tasks or offer some of the lands as in-kind shares in investment projects, as well as ease restrictions on foreign property ownership in the Kingdom with the aim of promoting investment. Earlier during a session chaired by Speaker Ahmad Safadi and attended by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and cabinet members, the legislature endorsed the bill on the protection of personal digital data. The real estate law was the last legislation on the agenda of parliament’s extraordinary session, including public-private sector partnership projects, real estate property, cybercrime, traffic, companies, abolishing the ratification of the production sharing agreement for oil exploration between the Natural Resources Authority and Ammonite Energy International Inc. in the Al-Jafr region and central Jordan, as well as a bill on formation of Sharia courts.

Source: Jordan News Agency