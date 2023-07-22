President inaugurates new academic year 1445 AH

His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi al-Mashat and President of the Supreme Political Council, inaugurated on Saturday the new academic year 1445 AH.

At the inauguration of the September 26 Schools for Boys and al-Furat Schools for Girls in the capital Sana’a, President al-Mashat delivered a speech, in which he blessed students in various schools in the provinces of the Republic for starting the educational process and the new academic year.

Al-Mashat said “On this early morning, filled with the light of science and knowledge, I present to my students in my schools September 26 for boys and al-Furat for girls and in all schools of the Republic of Yemen, with great blessings and peace for the start of the new academic year, which will be full of science and knowledge, and will receive attention from all of us in state institutions.”

He added, “I congratulate, from the capital of the Republic of Yemen, Sana’a, the capital of steadfastness, all our children in all schools of the Republic, and I have full hope and confidence that they are the future of Yemen that will build the country.”

President al-Mashat indicated that the Yemeni people offered rivers of blood in order to preserve the present and future of Yemen and the generations.

He stressed that the steadfastness of the people of Yemen, during the past years, will touch the impact and result of generations, adding “Resilience in the past years will have an impact and result on you, the future generations, and you will receive attention from all state institutions.”

The President pointed out that the inauguration of the new academic year in the early hours of the first day comes as a culmination of the state’s interest in education, stressing that future generations will be cared for by all state institutions, and by society in general.

He saluted the workers in the school field and the steadfast teachers despite the harsh measures of aggression that have had an impact on the living conditions of the Yemeni people, including teachers, who deserve appreciation and respect from everyone.

Al-Mashat added “I promise the teachers in the school field that they will receive great attention from all of us,” pointing out that “the Prime Minister and the Minister of Education announced, in the middle of last week, that the teacher’s dues will be ready, and that printing school books of first term will be ready – Allah willing.”

President al-Mashat reaffirmed the work to provide dues and salary in the future, and this will be gotten from the coalition of aggression that prevents its delivery and payment, by preventing the export of Yemeni oil and gas wealth.

He indicated the dialogues with the Saudi .. He said: “We were conducting dialogues and they stopped. I want everyone working in the school field and state employees to know that I personally supervise the negotiations with the enemy, which stopped at the point of handing over the salary from our oil and gas wealth.”

The President mentioned that the Saudi was: “Ready to pay the salaries of those who have it, but we do not say from our oil and gas wealth. What does this mean? It means that he wants to loot our oil and gas wealth, transfer it to the National Bank of Saudi Arabia, and then give alms to our people’s employees. This is what we rejected, and it is the secret behind the stumbling of negotiations in the last stage, and we will work to reach you and all state employees, including teachers in the school field.”

He continued “It was noticeable and strange that the American was the one who insisted on the Saudi to refrain from paying salary bills in the last period, and we sent letters advising the American not to have an enemy in every Yemeni house. When the Yemenis know that America is preventing the delivery of salaries, it will have a segment of more than one million and three hundred thousand employees, each employee supports a family consisting of five members, which means that America and Britain are preparing ten to 15 million Yemenis by preventing the delivery of salaries.”

The President Al-Mashat added “I am full of hope and confidence that a teacher has been very patient and continued to accelerate the steps, which made him or her a role model for building generations.”

He called on all Yemeni people to pay attention to the teacher and respect his or her role as a good example through discipline, perseverance and great and high performance.

Al-Mashat went on saying “These are the factors that oblige all of us in our Yemeni society to respect teachers as they are role models for good performance, activity and perseverance.”

The President addressed teachers “Be assured that we will all live up to your expectations and appreciate the difficulties, obstacles and suffering that befall you and your families, but these are aggressive measures that have been practiced against all of us and our people, and you are at the forefront of them.”

