Jordan supports Palestinians’ right to self-determination, independence, says Hina

Chairman of the Jordanian–European Parliamentary Friendship Association MP Khaldoun Hina has stressed that Jordan supports the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and independence on their national soil on pre-June 4, 1967 lines.

This came during the association’s meeting Sunday with the Spanish Ambassador to the Kingdom, Aranzazu Banon Davalos, where they discussed ways to strengthen Jordanian-Spanish relations.

Hina stressed the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship of the Islamic and Christian Holy Sites in Jerusalem, saying that His Majesty King Abdullah II restored the momentum to the Palestinian cause at international and regional forums.

The lawmaker said Jordan lives in the heart of an inflamed region and focuses its efforts on addressing multiple challenges, calling on Spain to help Jordan reduce unemployment, which has reached a high rate among young people, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In turn, the Spanish ambassador said that her country and Jordan share many views, especially on the Palestinian issue, stressing the need to find a just and comprehensive peace and for the people of the region to enjoy peace and stability.

Davalos added that Jordan can be a distinguished tourist model in the region because it has attractive tourist sites, such as the ancient city of Petra, Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea, and other ancient castles.

She reviewed her country’s support of Jordan to improve the water and sanitation sector and support municipalities, noting a Euro-50-million euro grant to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Jordan News Agency