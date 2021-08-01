AmCham-Jordan holds webinar on digital marketing, e-commerce

The American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (AmCham-Jordan) on Sunday held a webinar on “Digital Marketing and E-Commerce” to help Jordanian exporting companies make better use of the opportunities brought by the significant raise in the use of digital tool and e-marketplace, that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, and how these digital tools can help increase global sales and exports, with specific focus on the U.S. market.

The webinar was attended by over 80 companies from the goods and services sectors, that heard from U.S. specialists and practitioners on how to effectively utilize virtual marketplaces and digital marketing techniques to reach consumers and create brand recognition and loyalty, as well as how to connect with buyers and grow business partnerships.

Also highlighted were best practices to ensure efficient and smooth process of online order delivery as related to fulfilment solutions and use of third-party logistical services (3PL); and solutions for micro and women owned businesses.

Moderating the webinar was Ahmad Hammad, Director of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, who spoke about the Government’s efforts to develop a national e-trade strategy that will respond to companies needs and the Ministry’s ongoing work with private sector representatives, such as AmCham-Jordan, to ensure that companies fully benefit from e-marketplaces and digital platforms to grow their exports.

He said that the Jordan-U.S. Free Trade Agreement is one of Jordan’s most important agreements, where e-trade will have a major role in diversifying and growing two-way trade.”

Eng. Mohammed Bataineh, AmCham-Jordan Chairman, reiterated the Association’s commitment to work hand in hand with partners and effectively respond to enterprises’ needs in the e-trade area, announcing that AmCham-Jordan will hold in-depth workshops on both virtual market places and digital marketing before the end of the year.

Bataineh also thanked the attendees, the moderator and the U.S. speakers who volunteered their time to assist us in strengthening the business and partnership ties between Jordan and the U.S.

This webinar was sponsored by Hue Innovation and Design and is part of a series of events held in 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary of the Jordan-U.S. Free Trade Agreement that entered into force on the 17th of December 2001, to be celebrated with a regional conference in December.

These events are implemented with support from USIAD Middle East Economic Growth Best Practices Project (MEG).

Source: Jordan News Agency