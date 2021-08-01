‘Urdun Jannah’ attracts more than 33,000 participants so far-Tourism Ministry

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said “Urdun Jannah” programme, which encourages domestic tourism, has attracted some 33, 5 thousand participants since its launch at the beginning of last June.

The ministry, in a press statement on Sunday, said the number of programme-provided tourist buses that transported participants to the tourist destinations to the Kingdom’s various governorates stood at 1222, accompanied by 1222 tourist guides.

Assistant Director-General of Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) and the programme’s director, Yazan Khudair, noted new trips countrywide have been launched, including tours to the northern governorates of Jerash and Ajloun, in addition to the the tourist attractions and religious shrines in Jordan’s southern cities of Tafileh and Karak.

The programme committee reviews and evaluates trip routes periodically to suit the citizens’ choices, he said.

The programme provides “one-day” tours to several tourist destinations in the north, central and part of the south, and overnight trips in the areas “hardest-hit” by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the southern Petra and Wadi Rum attractions, which have seen suspension of foreign tourist flow, according to the statement.

The app jannah.jo provides services of inquiry, booking and online payment, downloaded on Android and iOS, according to the statement, which added that the services are also still available at tourism offices and directorates countrywide.

Source: Jordan News Agency