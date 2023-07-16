Jordan, Qatar talk parliamentary cooperation

Senate President Faisal Fayez and Qatari Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Hamda Al-Sulaiti on Sunday discussed advancing parliamentary cooperation. During a meeting with the Qatari delegation, Fayez emphasized the Senate’s dedication to improving collaboration with the Qatari Council to promote Arab parliamentary work and unify the two parties’ perspectives in Arab and international forums regarding common issues. “Our Arab nation is currently facing numerous challenges and crises. During these difficult times, it is crucial that we unite and stand together to defend our security and stability. With the conflicts and circumstances that the world is currently witnessing, it is more important than ever to strengthen our joint Arab action and work towards greater cohesion,” Fayez said in the discussion over regional developments. Al-Sulaiti said the Qatari Council seeks to collaborate with the Jordanian Senate to enhance parliamentary relations, address regional challenges, and support initiatives promoting comprehensive economic development in both countries. The two sides called on the United Nations, Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation to introduce a binding resolution for all nations to outlaw the abuse of prophets and holy books. Furthermore, they suggested creating a parliamentary committee to clarify to global parliamentary bodies the negative impact on global harmony of desecrating holy books, as unacceptable and harmful actions, which cannot be considered as freedom of expression due to the hatred, racism, and sectarianism they fuel.

Source: Jordan News Agency