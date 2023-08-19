Jordan provided ‘best’ environment to attract investments-Saqqaf

Minister of Investment, Kholoud Saqqaf, said Jordan implemented multiple economic reforms that are in line with Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), aimed to provide the “best” investment climate that enhances the Kingdom’s competitiveness in the region. Saqqaf noted the key reforms were establishment of Ministry of Investment to be the Kingdom’s main investment reference and approval of the Investment Environment Law and the regulations and instructions issued according to it. In this regard, the minister also referred to endorsement of Public-Private Partnership Law, aimed to attracting and enabling investments and integrating into regional and global markets. During the first session of the 8th Jordanian Investors and Businessmen Abroad Conference, which kicked off Saturday, Saqqaf noted Ministry of Investment is “keen” to implement principles of Economic Modernization Vision 2033, to provide an “attractive” investor environment by following up investment projects, identifying investor needs and providing scientific and practical solutions in this regard. Saqqaf noted the ministry’s doors are open to investors, aimed to empowering them and providing solutions that help continuity of investment process and increase its competitiveness. Saqqaf referred to the ministry’s key achievements to improve reality of the Kingdom’s investment environment, primarily launch of “Invest.jo” platform in Jordan, which is the first interactive investor promotional e-platform in the Kingdom. The e-service, she said, aims to attract investment and enhance confidence in the investment environment, and complete all legislation regulating the investment environment. The ministry also approved Investment Promotion Strategy for 2023-2026, activated the comprehensive investment service platform and completed automation of 95 services related to licensing and practicing economic activities, in addition to the subsequent follow-up of investment projects, aimed to enabling and helping them to expand. During the session, which held under theme: “Reality of the Investment Environment… Opportunities and Possibilities” from the perspective of Economic Modernization Vision, Saqqaf noted reforms that took place contributed to increasing volume of total investments benefiting from the Investment Environment Law in Jordan during the first half of 2023, by 47.6%, reaching JD598 million, compared to JD405 million during the same period 2022.

Source: Jordan News Agency