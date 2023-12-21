Santos stresses importance of Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem’s sanctifies



Amman: Head of the European Union Parliament delegation, President of the European Parliament for Relations with the Levant Countries, Isabel Santos, expressed her concern about the ongoing war in Gaza and its impact on the entire region.

In a press conference held Thursday, at the conclusion of her visit to the Kingdom, Santos said she and the accompanying parliamentary delegation stressed the urgent need to “immediately” stop the devastating war on Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza residents during their visit.

Santos noted vast majority of European Union member states voted in favor of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza at UN General Assembly.

Santos indicated that the delegation also affirmed their support for all Jordan’s diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation, stressing EU’s commitment to maintaining international consensus on Jerusalem and its confidence in Jordan as the “sole” custodian of Jerusalem’s holy places.

The delegation’s visit primarily aimed to hold the 11th internatio

nal parliamentary meeting with Jordanian counterparts, amid the critical situation in the region due to the ongoing war in Gaza, she said.

Additionally, Santos added that the delegates assessed the country’s current political, economic and social modernization agenda in its various aspects, met with senior members of the Jordanian executive authority, representatives of civil society and made field visits.

During sincere dialogue, she noted the delegation and Jordan’s Parliament affirmed their “strong” partnership, expressing political will to continue efforts to strengthen joint cooperation and ties, which allows building a “common” agenda for a “comprehensive” dialogue over the coming years.

EU, she said, is committed to achieving peace in the region, adding that the two-state solution remains the “only” way to realize lasting peace and stability.

Source: Jordan News Agency