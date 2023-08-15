Jordan, Iraq foreign ministers talk cooperation in Cairo

Jordan and Iraq’s foreign ministers held talks Tuesday in Cairo on the sidelines of the trilateral meeting with the Egyptian foreign minister and discussed efforts to strengthen ties between Jordan and Iraq. The top diplomats discussed strengthening coordination and multilateral consultation with Arab countries as part of efforts to address regional challenges. The meeting focused on ongoing preparations between Jordan, Egypt and Iraq to hold the next tripartite summit in Egypt. Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Iraq’s Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad discussed efforts to realise a political solution to the Syrian crisis and address its humanitarian, political and security repercussions.

Source: Jordan News Agency