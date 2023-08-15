Customs approves procedures to facilitate demarcation of motorcycles in People’s Committee of Municipality

The Customs Authority approved a package of procedures aimed at facilitating and simplifying the procedures related to the demarcation of motorcycles in the Demarcation Committee of the People’s Mosque in the capital’s secretariat.

The Authority confirmed in a communication received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that it worked to correct the course of procedures in the People’s Mosque Committee to ensure the completion of motorcycle demarcation transactions in a very short time and in accordance with the procedures and controls established by the Authority.

The communication indicated that the authority issued a decision yesterday to change the administrative body of the People’s Mosque Committee for the demarcation of motorcycles, after receiving a number of complaints from motorcycle owners.

Source: Yemen News Agency