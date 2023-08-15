Jordan, Syria foreign ministers talk cooperation in Cairo

Jordan and Syria’s foreign ministers held talks Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, before joining the Arab Ministerial Liaison Committee on Syria and discussed cooperation “priority issues.” The top diplomats discussed the “step-by-step” method to resolve the Syrian crisis through diplomacy and address humanitarian, security and political repercussions of the over-a-decade-long crisis. Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad discussed the progress in “practical steps” for the outcomes of the Amman meeting.

Source: Jordan News Agency