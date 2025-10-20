Jordan Hosts Inaugural Asian Parkour Championships

Amman: The first-ever Asian Parkour Championships kicked off in Amman on Friday, hosted by the Jordan Gymnastics Federation at the Prince Hamzah Sports Hall in Al Hussein Youth City.

According to Jordan News Agency, the four-day event brings together 30 athletes from Jordan, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Syria, and Japan, competing in men’s and women’s senior and youth categories across freestyle and speed disciplines.

Tournament director and federation board member Shadi Khoury said the Asian Gymnastics Union granted Jordan the honor of staging the inaugural continental championship in recognition of its strong record in organizing the past two Arab Parkour Championships. Khoury added that the event underscores Jordan’s growing profile as a regional hub for emerging sports, noting that parkour is gaining momentum both locally and across the Middle East.

The opening day featured qualifiers in the senior freestyle category, with the senior speed heats scheduled for Saturday.