Jordan Highlights Role in Religious Tourism at Catholic Pilgrimage Conference

Rome: Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Imad Hijazin, participated in the International Conference of Catholic Pilgrimage Organizations, held in Rome, Italy.

According to Jordan News Agency, Hijazin emphasized that Jordan, under the leadership and patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, focuses on holy religious sites, particularly those significant to Christian pilgrims. He noted that the Kingdom is home to numerous Bible-associated sites, with five officially recognized by the Vatican as Christian pilgrimage destinations.

Hijazin outlined that this royal focus is evident in the ongoing efforts to safeguard these sites and enhance their infrastructure and tourism services, with special attention to the Baptism Site, a key religious landmark for Christ. Additionally, he mentioned His Majesty’s recent invitation to the Pope to visit Jordan to experience its religious and cultural heritage, reflecting values of harmony and coexistence among different faiths.

In addition, Rustom Mkhjian, Director Ge

neral of the Baptism Site Commission, discussed the historical and spiritual importance of the Baptism Site and its links to other religious sites across the country. Mkhjian pointed out Jordan’s role in preserving this heritage and showcasing it as a symbol of peace and tolerance.