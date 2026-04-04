Jordan Company Registrations Rise 32% in Q1, Capital Increases Surge

Amman: The number of companies registered in Jordan rose by 32% in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period in 2019, and by 4% versus the same period in 2025, official data showed.

According to Jordan News Agency, 1,842 companies were registered in the first three months of 2026, compared with 1,399 in the same period of 2019 and 1,775 in 2025. Total registered capital during the period exceeded JD62 million. Limited liability companies accounted for the largest share, with 1,403 firms representing more than 76% of total registrations and registered capital exceeding JD26 million.

They were followed by private shareholding companies, whose registered capital during the same period surpassed JD17 million. The data also showed a decline in the number of companies dissolved or deregistered, falling by 86% compared with the same period in 2019 and by 14% versus the same period in 2025.

Increases in companies' capital also surged by 3,448% compared with the same period in 2019, and were about 15% higher than in the same period of 2025. Since the launch of electronic services for company registration and application tracking at the end of 2020, more than 37,850 companies have been registered online. The number of electronically processed follow-up requests exceeded 2.46 million, with more than 96,000 archived digital copies issued and over 543,000 electronic certificates generated. Total payments made through electronic channels surpassed JD70 million.

The year 2019 is used as a baseline for comparison to provide a clearer and more realistic picture than 2020 and 2021, which were affected by disruptions to business activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Jordan News Agency