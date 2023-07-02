Al-Sawaha Meets Major Technology Innovation and Space Companies in Hong Kong

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha, conducted a meeting today titled “One Gate for a Common Vision,” in the presence of the CEO of the Hong Kong Region, John Lee, where he discussed joint ventures between Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong.

The meeting focused on exploring investment opportunities that align with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to transition towards a partnership-based and innovative economy. Al-Sawaha highlighted the significant achievements made under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in building a digital society, a digital economy, and an efficient digital government. These achievements were made possible due to the Kingdom’s strong technical workforce and competencies, making it the leading hub of technological capabilities and innovation in the region.

Al-Sawaha also emphasized the Kingdom’s emergence as a global centre for technology and women’s empowerment in the technical sector, with a growth rate increasing from 7% in 2017 to 33% today. Furthermore, he highlighted the remarkable progress in venture capital investments and technology in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Sawaha emphasized the investment opportunities provided by the technology ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, urging companies to invest in various sectors, including digital health, tourism, and innovative energy and industrial fields.

During the opening speech, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, John Lee, commended Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The meeting aims to strengthen government relations in the technical fields, enhance the development of emerging national companies’ systems, and attract venture capital. It is part of the agenda for the delegation’s visit to the People’s Republic of China by the telecommunications team.

–SPA

Source: Saudi Press Agency