  • Date: December 18, 2023
  • Date: December 18, 2023

Israeli occupation forces bury alive patients, displaced Gazans at Kamal Adwan Hospital yard


Amman: Hundreds of patients and displaced people were buried alive as the Israeli occupation troops in the northern Gaza Strip bulldozed the displaced people’s tents in the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital, local media in the Gaza Strip said on Saturday.

“The Israeli forces deliberately took the wounded out of Kamal Adwan Hospital out into the open amidst the extreme cold weather and attacked the medical personnel,” said the Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Munir Al-Bursh.

“The occupation committed a humanitarian catastrophe, turned the hospital into a military barracks, and deliberately humiliated the medical personnel and the wounded,” Al-Bursh told the Turkish Anadolu Agency.
Source:Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages