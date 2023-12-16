PM mourns Emir of Kuwait, declares 3-day mourning period



Amman: The Jordanian government expressed deep grief over the passing of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away Saturday.

Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh expressed his heart-felt condolences and deep sympathies to “our brothers in the state of Kuwait over this profound loss.”

“With the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf, we lost a true and loyal Arab leader, who dedicated his life to serving his country and the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations,” he said.

The Prime Minister declared a state of mourning in the Kingdom for a period of three days during which flags will fly at half mast, starting today.

Source:Jordan News Agency