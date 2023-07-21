  • Date: July 22, 2023
  • Date: July 22, 2023

Gold heading for gains for third consecutive week

Gold prices continued theur gains for the third consecutive week Friday supported by hopes that the US Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates after its meeting this month. Gold in instant transactions increased 0.1 per cent to $ 1970.69 an ounce, up 0.7 per cent this week. Gold fell on Thursday from its highest level in two months as the dollar and bond revenues rose after data showed that the US labour market was stronger than expected. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $ 1972.80 an ounce, according to CNBC. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3 per cent to $24.82 an ounce, platinum rose 0.5 per cent to $958.40 an ounce, and palladium rose 0.3 per cent to $1,281.61 an ounce.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages