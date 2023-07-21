Gold heading for gains for third consecutive week

Gold prices continued theur gains for the third consecutive week Friday supported by hopes that the US Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates after its meeting this month. Gold in instant transactions increased 0.1 per cent to $ 1970.69 an ounce, up 0.7 per cent this week. Gold fell on Thursday from its highest level in two months as the dollar and bond revenues rose after data showed that the US labour market was stronger than expected. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $ 1972.80 an ounce, according to CNBC. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3 per cent to $24.82 an ounce, platinum rose 0.5 per cent to $958.40 an ounce, and palladium rose 0.3 per cent to $1,281.61 an ounce.

Source: Jordan News Agency