Israeli airstrikes in Gaza claim lives of 16 PalestiniansPresident offers condolences on death of poet Al-Jabri

Gaza: Some 16 Palestinians were killed late Saturday in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the city of Khan Yunis and an UNRWA school in the Maghazi camp in the center of Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources indicated that occupation aircraft shelled a house in Khan Yunis, which was sheltering a large number of displaced individuals, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 civilians and injuring 50 others with varying degrees of injuries.

In another devastating incident, an UNRWA school in the central Gaza Strip’s Maghazi camp was also hit by Israeli warplanes, claiming the lives of four individuals, including a woman.

Eyewitnesses reported intense drone fire in the Maghazi camp, along with airstrikes creating a fire belt near Al-Sikka Street and heavy artillery fire from the occupation forces stationed at the camp entrance on Salah al-Din Street.

The Israeli airstrikes continued to wreak havoc, causing a fire to break out east of the Nuseirat camp. Violent raids were also carried out in the Tal al-Zaa

tar area and the city of Deir al-Balah, resulting in casualties and injuries among Palestinian civilians. Israeli warboats further intensified the assault by firing intensely west of Deir al-Balah.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of deaths has now exceeded 22,600, with approximately 58,000 people sustaining various injuries since October 7.

On the other hand, the occupation announced the killing of about 1,200 settlers and soldiers, while the Israeli army acknowledged the killing of 510 officers and soldiers since October 7, including 175 dead since the occupation began the ground operation in the Gaza Strip on October 27.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Mahdi Al-Mashat, Chairman of the Supreme Political Council sent a telegram of condolences and condolences on the death of the great poet Ahmed Ghaleb Muhammad Al-Jabri, who passed away at the age of 87 after busy life spent most in the niche of poetry.

In the condolence telegram he sent to the son of the deceased, Kamal Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Jabri, President Al-Mashat praised the poetic production of the late man, who was one of the pioneers of Yemeni and Arabic poetry and the literary movement in Taiz.

Source: Yemen News Agency