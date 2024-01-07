  • Date: January 8, 2024
Marib Executive Director discusses efforts to enhance mobilization and public mobilization to support Al-Aqsa


A meeting of the Executive Office in Marib Governorate, headed by Governor Ali Taaiman, discussed on Sunday efforts to enhance mobilization and public mobilization to support Al-Aqsa Al-Sharif.

The meeting, which included the governorate’s general mobilization official, Ali Al-Hamzi, and the governorate’s security director, Brigadier General Abdullah Rahma, touched on the programs that require activation within the framework of general mobilization and the national campaign to support Al-Aqsa, and the escalation of positions of solidarity and victory for the Palestinian cause in parallel with the courageous operations taken by the revolutionary leadership and the armed forces against the usurper enemy entity.

In the meeting, Governor Taaiman stressed the importance of sensing the requirements of the stage and redoubling efforts, each in his position and specialty, to support mobilization and mobilization efforts, organizing marches, donation campaigns, and support for the Palestinian resistance, and being
prepared to implement any options taken by the leadership of the revolution in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

Source: Yemen News Agency

