Electricity Corporation continues to maintain distribution lines



The General Electricity Corporation confirmed that technical teams continue to carry out comprehensive maintenance work on the 33 kilovolt distribution lines in the areas of Al-Maraw’a, Al-Qatee’, Al-Sukhnah, and Al-Mansouriya districts in Hodeida governorate.

The General Electricity Corporation called on citizens living in those areas to adhere to the rules of electrical security and safety, and not to approach the electrical lines that are being maintained, to preserve their lives and safety.

Source: Yemen News Agency