Israel Releases 15 Bodies of Palestinians to Gaza Health Ministry

Gaza city: The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Saturday that it received the bodies of 15 Palestinians who were killed in the ongoing conflict. These bodies were handed over through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), increasing the total number of bodies received to 300.

According to Jordan News Agency, only 89 of these 300 bodies have been identified so far. The ministry explained in a press release that medical teams are processing the bodies in accordance with established medical procedures and protocols. This involves completing examination and documentation before the bodies can be returned to their families.