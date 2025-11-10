Israeli Air Strikes in South Lebanon Result in 2 Fatalities and 7 Injuries

Beirut: Two people were killed and seven wounded on Saturday in two Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. It said aircraft struck Rachaya el-Wadi town, leaving two people dead, and another air raid hit a target near Salah Ghandour Hospital in the town of Bint Jbeil, injuring seven people, who were transferred to local hospitals for treatment.

According to Jordan News Agency, a Lebanese security source also reported that Israeli drones dropped sound bombs between the towns of Aitaroun and Blida and overflew Ghaziyeh town in Sidon district and surrounding areas.