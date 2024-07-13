Israel kills 3 Palestinians in central, southern Gaza

Israeli strikes killed a Palestinian citizen and his pregnant wife on Saturday morning after the occupation bombed their house in Qaa al-Qurain area, east of the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli shelling killed another citizen after his house in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza was bombed last night, bringing the tally of this strike to five Palestinian victims.

In another attack, Israeli army also injured at least 10 citizens after it struck a house on Al-Twenty Street in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Source: Jordan News Agency